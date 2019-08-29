9 people shot within 75 minutes in Delft
Of the nine, three were killed and while six were injured including a 12-year-old boy.
CAPE TOWN - The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) said nine people were shot during a space of an hour and 15 minutes on Wednesday night.
This comes mere days after a six-year-old was gunned down in the Lavender Hill area.
Residents said they have lost count of how many people have died in the area this year due to the ongoing gang violence.
The Delft CPF's Charl George said he believed technology was still the answer to help curb crime in the area.
“When you come into certain areas, immediately you’re warned that you’re entering a CCTV footage area but when you come into Delft, it’s a free for all.”
Although the City of Cape Town has confirmed the installation of two cameras, George said this wouldn’t be up and running anytime soon and that they were not placed at hot spot areas.
He said one of the cameras was being set up opposite the local police station where he said it was not required.
