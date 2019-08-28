Zondo confirms signing directive for Gavin Watson to file affidavit with inquiry
Watson died in a car crash near OR Tambo International Airport early on Monday morning.
PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has confirmed that he recently signed off on a directive for the late Bosasa chief executive Gavin Watson to file an affidavit with the state capture commission of inquiry but it had not been served on his legal team.
The businessman was identified at the commission as being central to large-scale corruption that involved bribing numerous senior government officials and politicians to secure lucrative contracts.
Speculation has been rife that Watson either committed suicide in order to escape accountability or was murdered in order to secure his silence.
Zondo said that Watson had been identified as a witness to be called.
"he was one of the people that the commission intended to give an opportunity to come and give evidence and put his side of the story before the commission but he had not been called to give evidence as yet and no date had been arranged."
However, Zondo said that about two weeks ago, he signed off on a directive for Watson to file an affidavit with the commission.
"The personnel of the commission had already been in touch with his attornies, the directive had not yet been served at the time of his passing."
