You can now nominate someone or apply for deputy PP position
Anyone can nominate suitable candidates for the position of deputy public protector and individuals can apply themselves before the deadline of four o clock on 20 September.
CAPE TOWN - The search for a new deputy public protector is now under way, with Parliament’s justice committee calling for nominations and applications for the position.
The term of current deputy public protector Kevin Malunga comes to an end in early December.
Nominations and applications must contain a curriculum vitae with details of academic qualifications and experience.
To become deputy public protector, a person must be a South African citizen, an attorney or advocate, or someone with at least 10 years’ experience in the law, public administration or public finance or as an MP or a combination of these.
Justice committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe said Parliament would once again publish the details of nominees and applicants on its website so that members of the public can have their say about candidates for the post.
