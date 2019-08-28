WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chair

ANC Western Cape interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako said it was clear to him there were still simmering divisions.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)'s interim leadership in the Western Cape said the party needed to be stabilised urgently.

The provincial executive committee (PEC) was disbanded by national leadership earlier in August following months of factional battles.

An interim committee and chairperson has nine months to sort out issues before new leaders can be elected.

On Wednesday, PEC interim chairperson Lerumo Kalako said uniting the party was his biggest challenge.

He's heading up an interim committee that took charge following the national executive committee's decision to disband provincial structures.

Kalako said it was clear to him there were still simmering divisions.

“Build the branches, open them up and renew them, which was a major problem in the province identified by the NEC. It means our major task is to do away with factions," he said.

He said, although it was early days, they have made strides in uniting branches.

Kalako said all regions have accepted the new interim committee and have committed to creating a more unified party.