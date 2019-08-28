WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake

Sanral said its officials responded to the scene within four minutes and it took almost two hours to secure and clear the scene.

JOHANNESBURG – A bus which was being repaired rolled back into fast-flowing traffic after the driver failed to engage the handbrake.

It's understood the incident happened on the Buccleuch Interchange in Woodmead on Wednesday.

The bus can be seen in a video posted on the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral)’s Twitter account reversing out of control for 52 seconds, hitting oncoming cars until it crashes into the concrete barricade before stopping.

No one was reported to have been injured.