UK PM to suspend parliament until 14 October
MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on 31 October.
LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Wednesday that the suspension of parliament would be extended until October 14 - just two weeks before the UK is set to leave the EU - enraging anti-Brexit MPs.
MPs will return to London later than in recent years, giving pro-EU lawmakers less time than expected to thwart Johnson's Brexit plans before Britain is due to leave the European Union on 31 October.
"We're going to do it on October 14," Johnson told reporters.
He is due to attend one last European Union summit three days later.
"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial October 17 summit, ample time in parliament for MPs to debate," Johnson said.
The pound slumped almost one percent versus the dollar and euro on the news.
Britain's currency slid 0.94% to $1.2179, while the euro bought 91.09 pence.
A source in Johnson's Downing Street office insisted that only around four sitting days in the lower House of Commons would be lost as a result.
Parliament returns from its summer break on 3 September.
By convention it is suspended for the annual conferences of the three main parties.
The first, that of the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats, starts on 14 September. The final one, that of Johnson's governing Conservatives, ends on 2 October.
Johnson wants parliament to return 12 days later on 14 October.
Last year's party conference recess was from 13 September to 9 October, six days after the end of the party conferences.
The 2017 break was from 14 September to 9 October, five days after the last conference concluded.
The move enraged opposition MPs involved in trying to stop Brexit.
Tom Watson, deputy leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said: "This action is an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy. We cannot let this happen."
Liberal Democrat Brexit spokesman Tom Brake tweeted: "The mother of all parliaments will not allow him to shut the people's parliament out of the biggest decision facing our country. His declaration of war will be met with an iron fist."
The Green MP Caroline Lucas called it a "constitutional outrage".
Sarah Wollaston said Johnson was "behaving like a tin pot dictator", while fellow former Conservative MP Anna Soubry said British democracy was "under threat from a ruthless PM".
Johnson insists Britain must leave the EU on the October 31 deadline - already twice-delayed - with or without a divorce deal from Brussels.
Six opposition parties on Tuesday pledged to seek legislative changes to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Popular in World
-
'Take care of your home, colonies': Brazil slams G7 aid offer amid Amazon fires
-
Two dead as Japan orders 670,000 to flee heavy rains
-
Brazil says open to aid for Amazon fires, but will decide how it's used
-
US reporter finally knows the 'unidentified leader' is Ramaphosa
-
Explosions hit Gaza police checkpoints, three dead - officials
-
Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.