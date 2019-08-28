Top KZN coach to help Muzuvukile ahead of Danone Nations Cup in Barcelona

Danone Southern Africa has brought in top South African coach and former SAFA's coaching instructor, Scelo Qwabe to assist Muzuvukile in their preparations.

CAPE TOWN - The Danone Nations Cup boys world finals kick-off in Spain on 10 September and Muzuvukile Primary from Richards Bay will be one of a handful of countries among the 20 competing for that will be represented by a school as the rest are all club teams.

Danone Southern Africa has brought in top South African coach and former Safa's coaching instructor Scelo Qwabe to assist Muzuvukile in their preparations.

Qwabe is currently a coach at the University of Zululand and his under-17 team recently won a national tournament. He has a CAF A Coaching License and is also a coach instructor.

He will go to the school to run their training sessions, with the possibility of increasing the number of days per week closer to the date of their departure for Barcelona.

“We know the competition will be tough in Barcelona. Our boys are usually the smallest at tournaments like these, so we are preparing the boys to play a carpet style of football as opposed to an aerial game. It’s a change to our style of football and the boys seem to have adapted well. However, extra training from a professional coach is exactly what we need. I do not have any coaching qualifications and would like to learn from Qwabe,” said Muzuvukile coach Xolani Mokoba.

“The boys will always reflect on this trip and I want them to be fond memories of fun, meeting people from different parts of the world and of great importance, it must be a massive learning curve. Our manager has been on Facebook looking at what the other countries are doing and how they are preparing. My job is to get them as ready physically and mentally as possible to tackle whatever comes our way in each game.”

The teams leave for Barcelona on 7 October and will have a couple of days to acclimatise before the commencement of the tournament on 10 October.