'This man lived' - David Kekana describes as a strong, opinionated journalist
Friends and family gathered at Kekana's memorial and funeral on Wednesday afternoon the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
JOHANNESBURG - SABC sports broadcaster David Kekana has been hailed as a strong, opinionated and hard-working journalist.
Friends and family gathered at Kekana's memorial and funeral on Wednesday afternoon the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Kekana died on Sunday following a long-term battle with diabetes.
Fellow sports presenter Lindani Mbense said his friend lived a full life.
“If anyone here is feeling sorry for that man lying in a box, don’t, this boy lived. We did things people only dream of, did things people would not dare do, went to places the devil fears and it was all in the name of living. This man lived.”
The family will hold a private cremation for Kekana on a different date.
WATCH: David Kekana memorial and funeral service
