The good and the bad: Experts debate NHI
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the bill, which is aimed at ensuring universal health coverage for all South Africans.
JOHANNESBURG - The release of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been met with resistance and heated debates from some opposition political parties and medical experts.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released the Bill, which is aimed at ensuring universal health coverage for all South Africans.
Russell Rensburg from the University of the Witwatersrand said we need to de-commodify health.
“Regrettably, we are in a tough situation in our economy at the moment. We’ve had some seriously poor governance… so there’s been a big trust deficit in our government. And for someone to come and say in six years time, you no longer going to have medical aid, which we’ve all grown accustomed to, creates a lot of panic.”
Rensburg, however, said he believed the NHI Bill has some potential to succeed.
“The NHI fund, at least in the short-term, tolerates all that public sector funding into one fund and then distributes the delivery of healthcare right down to the facility level. It’s a process of starting to reform healthcare.”
However, Vestact managing director Paul Theron said the Bill was “absolute nonsense”.
“The issue of the distribution of funds to provinces is going to fail at the first pass because it’s not going to pass constitutional muster. The Western Cape is deeply opposed to it. They don’t want national government to tell them how to allocate funds.”
He said the Bill would fail just like former President Jacob’s Zuma failed nuclear deal.
Listen to the full audio below.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield hosts a debate on NHI between Paul Theron (Vestact) and Russell Rensburg (Wits).
Popular in Local
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
-
WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake
-
Tshwane looters target foreign nationals in CBD
-
Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears
-
Buckle up for another fuel price hike, says AA
-
Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.