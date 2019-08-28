System of patronage, fear was built in FS, Zondo Inquiry told
Mxolisi Dukana returned to the state capture commission on Tuesday after first testifying in April, where he accused the province's former premier, Ace Magashule, of corruption.
PRETORIA - Former Free State MEC for Economic Development Mxolisi Dukwana has described the province as being built on a system of patronage that instilled fear in anyone who dared to challenge it.
Dukwana returned to the state capture commission on Tuesday after first testifying in April, where he accused the province's former premier, Ace Magashule, of corruption.
He said he would face Magashule in any court to defend his allegations. When he testified in April, he accused Magashule of accepting kickbacks from the Guptas and that the premier fired him because he resisted advances by the controversial family.
Dukwana said after presenting his evidence, Magashule threatened, through the media, to sue him.
Dukwana described corruption in the Free State as being all-encompassing, as infecting every sphere of government.
“A system of patronage and fear was built in the Free State. To a larger extent, many structures were compromised. You can go to the police in the Free State, many are compromised even at the highest levels.”
Dukwana added that even members of the judiciary in the province were corrupt.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo urged Dukana and others with such information to give it to the commission for further investigation.
