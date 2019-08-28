System of patronage, fear was built in FS, Zondo Inquiry told

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

System of patronage, fear was built in FS, Zondo Inquiry told

Mxolisi Dukana returned to the state capture commission on Tuesday after first testifying in April, where he accused the province's former premier, Ace Magashule, of corruption.

A YouTube screengrab shows former Free State MEC for Economic Development Mxolisi Dukwana at the state capture inquiry on 27 August 2019.
A YouTube screengrab shows former Free State MEC for Economic Development Mxolisi Dukwana at the state capture inquiry on 27 August 2019.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Former Free State MEC for Economic Development Mxolisi Dukwana has described the province as being built on a system of patronage that instilled fear in anyone who dared to challenge it.

Dukwana returned to the state capture commission on Tuesday after first testifying in April, where he accused the province's former premier, Ace Magashule, of corruption.

He said he would face Magashule in any court to defend his allegations. When he testified in April, he accused Magashule of accepting kickbacks from the Guptas and that the premier fired him because he resisted advances by the controversial family.

Dukwana said after presenting his evidence, Magashule threatened, through the media, to sue him.

Dukwana described corruption in the Free State as being all-encompassing, as infecting every sphere of government.

“A system of patronage and fear was built in the Free State. To a larger extent, many structures were compromised. You can go to the police in the Free State, many are compromised even at the highest levels.”

Dukwana added that even members of the judiciary in the province were corrupt.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo urged Dukana and others with such information to give it to the commission for further investigation.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA