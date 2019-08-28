Sub Baccus scores winner as Kaizer Chiefs stretch lead

City dominated the opening half and led after only four minutes when Kermit Erasmus beat Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi at his near post with a low, close range shot.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs stretched their South African Premiership lead to four points after four rounds Tuesday with Kearyn Baccus scoring the winner in a 2-1 comeback victory at Cape Town City.

City dominated the opening half and led after only four minutes when Kermit Erasmus beat Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi at his near post with a low, close-range shot.

Chiefs introduced close-season signing Baccus, a South African who joined from Melbourne City, in place of ineffective Zambian Lazarous Kambole for the second half.

The change worked as four-time Premiership champions Chiefs gradually took control and levelled on 75 minutes through a far-post header from Daniel Cardoso off a free kick.

Baccus won the match five minutes later, firing past Dutch goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh after involvement from Serb Samir Nurkovic and Zimbabwean Khama Billiat.



Chiefs have 10 points, four more than Bidvest Wits, Golden Arrows and Polokwane City, who all play Wednesday. Trophy-holders Mamelodi Sundowns and Cape Town are among four clubs a point further back.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park edged bottom of the table AmaZulu 2-1 near Johannesburg in another come-from-behind win that lifted them four places to seventh.

Bongi Ntuli ended a 310-minute AmaZulu goal drought since the season began with a goal that was cancelled in first half stoppage time when Zimbabwean Tendai Ndoro converted a penalty.



Peter Shalulile, part of the Namibia team that competed at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, scored the winning goal 17 minutes into the second half.