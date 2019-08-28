Mapisa-Nqakula: WC's challenges not effective policing but socio-economic
Mapisa-Nqakula and other ministers in the peace and security cluster were responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the deployment of the defence force to crime-stricken Cape Town neighbourhoods was a success.
After years of promises, soldiers were eventually sent in to help law enforcement bodies tackle gangs.
Mapisa Nqakula said the challenge facing violent suburbs in Cape Town goes deeper than just effective policing.
She said the army was never designed to be used to address internal crime issues but when the state’s control was being undermined, SANDF was mandated by law to support police.
“The realities and challenges of the Western Cape have nothing to do with effective policing. They have everything to do with the social-economic conditions of the people of the Western Cape.”
Police Minister Bheki Cele also responded to questions about Cape Town crime, saying the anti-gang unit was assisting in terms of resources.
“The launch of the anti-gang unit has been done in this province. We’ve put a lot of resources into this.”
