SA running out of time to sort public sector debt, warns CDE

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

SA running out of time to sort public sector debt, warns CDE

The large gap between government spending and its tax collection rates which opened up in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008 was the main reason for the country’s debt explosion.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressing the media prior to his Annual Budget speech taking place on 20 February 2018 in Cape Town. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressing the media prior to his Annual Budget speech taking place on 20 February 2018 in Cape Town. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
6 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) on Wednesday said time was running out for South Africa to deal with its public sector debt which is linked to the economy's inability to grow.

Public debt is over 60% of the GDP.

It's as high as at the end of apartheid at a staggering value of R3 trillion between government and state-owned enterprises.

The large gap between government spending and its tax collection rates which opened up in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008 was the main reason for the country’s debt explosion.

This is according to a report by CDE which collated research among leading economists in the country.

The organisation’s executive director Ann Bernstein warned that the government’s approach was pointing to an inevitable continued slow economic growth that would reduce standards of living.

“If we try to pay off the current debt at the rate of R100 per second, it would take about 1,000 years. The key reason is the large gap between revenue and expenditure since 2009.”

The risky trends which need to be changed by government include debt expansion, while government has to stop borrowing more than it spends on servicing debt.

Although the centre has welcomed Treasury's discussion paper on the country's economic strategy, it said it was too early to comment on its feasibility.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA