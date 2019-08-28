SA running out of time to sort public sector debt, warns CDE
The large gap between government spending and its tax collection rates which opened up in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008 was the main reason for the country’s debt explosion.
JOHANNESBURG - The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) on Wednesday said time was running out for South Africa to deal with its public sector debt which is linked to the economy's inability to grow.
Public debt is over 60% of the GDP.
It's as high as at the end of apartheid at a staggering value of R3 trillion between government and state-owned enterprises.
The large gap between government spending and its tax collection rates which opened up in the aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008 was the main reason for the country’s debt explosion.
This is according to a report by CDE which collated research among leading economists in the country.
The organisation’s executive director Ann Bernstein warned that the government’s approach was pointing to an inevitable continued slow economic growth that would reduce standards of living.
“If we try to pay off the current debt at the rate of R100 per second, it would take about 1,000 years. The key reason is the large gap between revenue and expenditure since 2009.”
The risky trends which need to be changed by government include debt expansion, while government has to stop borrowing more than it spends on servicing debt.
Although the centre has welcomed Treasury's discussion paper on the country's economic strategy, it said it was too early to comment on its feasibility.
Popular in Business
-
SA Express cancels several flights for operational reasons
-
Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issues
-
BMF: Non-EE compliant companies must be charged criminally
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
SABC relying on goodwill of service providers to get by - CEO
-
Eskom says first power produced at Medupi's last unit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.