SA Express resumes flights

Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express has resumed operations after being suspended for most of the day.

The company said affected travellers were offered alternative flights for the duration of the halt in operations.

Head of marketing Mpho Majatladi said: “Passengers had access to staff at all the airports and they could also call the reservations department for assistance. As the airline, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to our passengers, but they can rest assured that we’ve now resumed our operations as of 4 pm today.”

The company earlier said it could not comment on claims that it owed Airports Company South Africa millions of rand.