SA Express resumes flights
Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express has resumed operations after being suspended for most of the day.
Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.
The company said affected travellers were offered alternative flights for the duration of the halt in operations.
Head of marketing Mpho Majatladi said: “Passengers had access to staff at all the airports and they could also call the reservations department for assistance. As the airline, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to our passengers, but they can rest assured that we’ve now resumed our operations as of 4 pm today.”
The company earlier said it could not comment on claims that it owed Airports Company South Africa millions of rand.
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake
-
Tshwane looters target foreign nationals in CBD
-
SABC technically insolvent, struggling to honour payments - CFO
-
Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears
-
Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issues
-
Police fire rubber bullets at Pretoria CBD protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.