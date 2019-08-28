SA Express resumes flights

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

SA Express resumes flights

Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.

An South African (SA) Express plane. Picture: Twitter/@flySAExpress
An South African (SA) Express plane. Picture: Twitter/@flySAExpress
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express has resumed operations after being suspended for most of the day.

Management cited operational challenges for the interruption on Wednesday.

The company said affected travellers were offered alternative flights for the duration of the halt in operations.

Head of marketing Mpho Majatladi said: “Passengers had access to staff at all the airports and they could also call the reservations department for assistance. As the airline, we deeply regret the inconvenience this has caused to our passengers, but they can rest assured that we’ve now resumed our operations as of 4 pm today.”

The company earlier said it could not comment on claims that it owed Airports Company South Africa millions of rand.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA