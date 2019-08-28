SA Express cancels several flights for operational reasons

SA Express said passengers who had been affected by the grounding of flights had been notified and alternative arrangements had been made.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express has confirmed to Eyewitness News that several flights have been canceled nationally, citing operational reasons.

Management is currently locked in a meeting to discuss the matter.

It's not clear when operations will resume.

The company said it could not comment on claims that it owed Airports Company South Africa millions of rand.