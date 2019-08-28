Rand inches up in subdued trade
The currency has struggled for momentum in either direction this week with a lull in local political developments offsetting the swings in the trade spat between Washington and Beijing, with traders opting to hold fire as negotiations between the two superpowers continue.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand rose early on Wednesday but remained largely within a recent range as traders continued to tread cautiously with an eye on global developments.
At 0650 GMT, the rand was 0.16% firmer at R15.3100, barely moved from its overnight close after some demand from exporters had seen it stretch to a session best R15.2350.
With technical resistance below 15.20 remaining elusive and support at R15.50 equally far-off, the rand is set to be driven by month-end flows before fundamentals kick-in next week with a batch of key data releases including second quarter growth figures.
Bonds were also marginally firmer, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year government issue sliding 0.5 basis points lower to 8.215%.
In equities, the drinks-maker Distell posted a 1.8% drop in full-year profits as currency swings in Angola and an economic crisis in Zimbabwe hurt operations.
Food services firm Bidcorp reported a 12.5% increase in full-year earnings boosted by positive performance of its operations in Europe, United Kingdom and Australasia.
