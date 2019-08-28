Protests affect train services in CT, JHB

A protest has forced officials to withdraw services. Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, a major railway line has been affected by a protest.

CAPE TOWN - Trains services operating on Cape Town's central line trains have been temporarily suspended.

📢 #CentralLineCT :

Community protest action between Langa/Bonteheuwel impacts Central line train service. All Central line trains are temporarily suspended. Commuters are advised to make use of their own alternative transport between Cape Town/Chris Hani/Kapteinsklip/Bellville — Metrorail W/Cape (@CapeTownTrains) August 28, 2019

A protest has forced officials to withdraw services. Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, a major railway line has been affected by a protest.

The Passenger Rail Agency’s Nana Zenani said: “There are service delivery protests at the Germiston line that have caused us to close the line. Tyres are reportedly burning on the track and the station has reportedly been vandalised.”