Police fire rubber bullets at Pretoria CBD protesters
Some foreign-owned shops and other properties have also been looted and set alight.
PRETORIA - Police have fired rubber bullets and used stun grenades in the Tshwane CBD in a bid to quell tensions there.
A large group of people believed to be taxi drivers are protesting.
#pretoriacbd Police firing rubber billets yo disperse the crowd.. BD pic.twitter.com/ttibdJ15ju— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2019
It’s believed they’re angry after one of their own was killed allegedly during confrontations with suspected drug dealers on Tuesday.
The protest has also resulted in the suspension of bus services for safety reasons.
Lillian Ngoyi and Bloed streets remain cordoned off because of the clashes.
Firefighters at the scene were trying to put out the fires.
Some locals said they were angry at the increasing peddling of drugs in the city.
Police were monitoring the situation.
