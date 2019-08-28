Police deployed to Tshwane CBD to deal with shop looters

This development comes on the back of Tuesday's shooting in which a taxi driver was killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have been deployed to parts of the Tshwane CBD where shops are being ransacked by a group of people.

It's not clear what sparked the looting but Tshwane Metro Police have confirmed to Eyewitness News that they're dealing with the situation.

Before that, an altercation had broken out between taxi operators and a group of people who were being accused of peddling drugs.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane has suspended bus services for now for safety reasons.