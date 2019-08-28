Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issues
Treasury released the document on Tuesday titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla criticised Treasury's documents to encourage growth, saying it failed to talk to the country's triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.
Treasury released the document on Tuesday titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness.
It was released on the Treasury's website for the public to comment by 15 September.
The paper looks at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth by up to three percentage points and to create a million jobs in 10 years.
On Wednesday, Lehohla said the proposals contained in the document didn't address some key issues.
“As far as the key issues we are challenged within South Africa in terms of unemployment, poverty and inequality, the document hasn’t talked to that. It talks about a million jobs," he said.
Click here to read the full paper.
Popular in Business
-
SA Express cancels several flights for operational reasons
-
BMF: Non-EE compliant companies must be charged criminally
-
SABC relying on goodwill of service providers to get by - CEO
-
Eskom says first power produced at Medupi's last unit
-
Treasury: New economic plan will boost opportunities for small businesses
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.