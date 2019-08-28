Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issues

Treasury released the document on Tuesday titled Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth, and Competitiveness.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla criticised Treasury's documents to encourage growth, saying it failed to talk to the country's triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and inequality.

It was released on the Treasury's website for the public to comment by 15 September.

The paper looks at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth by up to three percentage points and to create a million jobs in 10 years.

On Wednesday, Lehohla said the proposals contained in the document didn't address some key issues.

“As far as the key issues we are challenged within South Africa in terms of unemployment, poverty and inequality, the document hasn’t talked to that. It talks about a million jobs," he said.

