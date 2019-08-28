No blanket amnesty for Fees Must Fall protesters, says Justice Minister

The minister responded to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday, on whether there was any progress in securing a presidential pardon for students arrested during the protests.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said there was no provision in law that provided for blanket amnesty for Fees Must Fall student activists.

In January this year, activists marched to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum, calling for amnesty.

Lamola explained: “There was a demand from students for blanket amnesty for students who were arrested and prosecuted after fees protests. The students were informed that there was no provision in law that provided for blanket amnesty in such cases.”