Nkoana-Mashabane applies for leave to appeal D6 cost order

A costs order was issued against former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane earlier this month.

FILE: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was ordered to appear in court on a contempt of court charge after the government missed a deadline to come up with a proper restitution plan for District Six. Picture: Bertram Malgas
FILE: Maite Nkoana-Mashabane was ordered to appear in court on a contempt of court charge after the government missed a deadline to come up with a proper restitution plan for District Six. Picture: Bertram Malgas
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has applied for leave to appeal an order by the Land Claims Court, relating to the District Six land saga.

A costs order was issued against Nkoana-Mashabane earlier this month.

The court found Nkoana-Mashabane, who's now a minister in the Presidency, failed to comply with a November court order to come up with a proper restitution plan for district six claimants.

This order now falls on her successor Thoko Didiza.

The court ordered Nkoana-Mashabane to personally pay the costs of the legal action.

The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform was also instructed to pick up the bill for claimants’ legal fees in the contempt of court matter.

In a statement released this week, Nkoana-Mashabane said while she noted the court order, she's put forward her reasons why the leave to appeal application should be considered.

