Nkoana-Mashabane applies for leave to appeal D6 cost order
A costs order was issued against former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane earlier this month.
CAPE TOWN - Former Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has applied for leave to appeal an order by the Land Claims Court, relating to the District Six land saga.
A costs order was issued against Nkoana-Mashabane earlier this month.
The court found Nkoana-Mashabane, who's now a minister in the Presidency, failed to comply with a November court order to come up with a proper restitution plan for district six claimants.
This order now falls on her successor Thoko Didiza.
The court ordered Nkoana-Mashabane to personally pay the costs of the legal action.
The Department of Rural Development and Land Reform was also instructed to pick up the bill for claimants’ legal fees in the contempt of court matter.
In a statement released this week, Nkoana-Mashabane said while she noted the court order, she's put forward her reasons why the leave to appeal application should be considered.
Popular in Local
-
BMF: Non-EE compliant companies must be charged criminally
-
Treasury: Implementation of proposals in new report could create 1m jobs
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
-
Treasury's economic blueprints throws sharp focus on Eskom's woes
-
Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assaulting Busisiwe Thwala
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.