Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail

Former MEC Mxolisi Dukwana said Former Free State Premier Ace does not belong in Luthuli House but rather in jail.

PRETORIA - Former Free State Premier Ace Magashule has been accused of pocketing R10 million as a kickback for helping to facilitate a R255 million asbestos audit project.

Former MEC Mxolisi Dukwana - who testified at the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday - identified Magashule as among several politicians and senior government officials who allegedly unlawfully benefitted from the project.

One of the directors of the company awarded the tender, Igo Mpambani, was murdered in Sandton in April 2018.

Dukwana presented a spreadsheet from the company awarded the asbestos audit project which set what was termed “cost of business,” he was then asked to explain what this meant.

“Bribery. You bribe somebody for them to facilitate this for you.”

He then identified who was paid after the tender was awarded.

“Mr X earmarked to get R10 million, TM Mokhesi as the head of the department [to get] R5 million, AM in this case is Ace Magashule [to get] R10 million, OM is Ollie Molamoleli got R1 million – he was the MEC of the department at the time.”

He has told the commission he is ready to face Magashule in court to defend the allegations against him.

‘MAGASHULE BELONG IN JAIL’

Dukwana said the former Free State premier does not belong in Luthuli House but rather in jail.

He said the asbestos audit project was nothing but a means to siphon taxpayers money from provincial coffers.

“To date, no eradication of asbestos roof has been carried out in any township in the Free State and yet, R255 million has been advanced to Blackhead Consulting joint venture.”

He accused the former premier of taking the R10 million kickback for ensuring the tender was awarded to a particular company.

“The involvement of Magashule in this asbestos audit heist makes him unfit to hold a public office or the office of the secretary general of the ANC. His suitable place is a jail cell.”

Dukwana urged the commission to subpoena all officials implicated in the project to testify about their involvement.