Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears

Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana presented the trail of evidence at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule at the post-NEC media briefing on Tuesday, 30 July 2019, at Luthuli House. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
34 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday heard how former Free State Premier Ace Magashule had service providers settle the debts of people who came to him asking for money.

That province's former MEC Mxolisi Dukwana presented the trail of evidence at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.

Dukwana has testified about a questionable R255 million tender awarded to businessman Igo Mpambani to audit houses constructed using asbestos.

Mpambani was murdered in a hit in Sandton in April last year.

Dukwana referred to email correspondence showing how requests made to Magashule for funds were forwarded to Mpambane to be settled.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo summarised the evidence.

"This gives the picture that Miss Refilwe requested that the premier settle her daughter's fees and one of the PAs to the premier sent that request to Mr Mpambani and he made payment of $4,000 and sent proof of payment."

