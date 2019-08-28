Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears
Former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana presented the trail of evidence at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday heard how former Free State Premier Ace Magashule had service providers settle the debts of people who came to him asking for money.
That province's former MEC Mxolisi Dukwana presented the trail of evidence at the public hearings in Parktown on Wednesday.
Dukwana has testified about a questionable R255 million tender awarded to businessman Igo Mpambani to audit houses constructed using asbestos.
Mpambani was murdered in a hit in Sandton in April last year.
Dukwana referred to email correspondence showing how requests made to Magashule for funds were forwarded to Mpambane to be settled.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo summarised the evidence.
"This gives the picture that Miss Refilwe requested that the premier settle her daughter's fees and one of the PAs to the premier sent that request to Mr Mpambani and he made payment of $4,000 and sent proof of payment."
More in Politics
-
eThekwini Municipality postpones council meeting to install new mayor
-
Dukwana: I am ready to face Magashule in court over state capture claims
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be named
-
Makhura: Counterfeit goods trade harming economy, taking jobs
-
KZN ANC's Ntuli takes blame for submitting Gumede resignation letter late
-
Parly must formulate rules on Mkhwebane inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.