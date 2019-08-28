Kimberley Mental Hospital to finally open 13 years later after first brick laid

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
Go

Kimberley Mental Hospital to finally open 13 years later after first brick laid

MEC Mase Manopole made the announcement on Wednesday during the Health Department’s budget vote and debate for the 2019/2020 financial year.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape's Kimberley Mental Health Hospital is set to open its doors next month.

MEC Mase Manopole made the announcement on Wednesday during the Health Department’s budget vote and debate for the 2019/2020 financial year.

A probe is under way to determine the cause of delays.

Construction of the hospital commenced in 2006 and 13 years later, it’s finally ready to take in patients.

Estimated costs for the project increased from around R290 million to nearly R2 billion.

Manopole said the facility will open next month.

Psychiatric patients will be moved from the West End Hospital to the facility.

The new hospital will initially have 160 beds, with space allocated for 46 state, 93 involuntary and 21 voluntary and assisted patients.

Manopole added the department was also exploring opportunities to open 10 beds for forensic observations and a further 10 for minors.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA