Kimberley Mental Hospital to finally open 13 years later after first brick laid

MEC Mase Manopole made the announcement on Wednesday during the Health Department’s budget vote and debate for the 2019/2020 financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape's Kimberley Mental Health Hospital is set to open its doors next month.

A probe is under way to determine the cause of delays.

Construction of the hospital commenced in 2006 and 13 years later, it’s finally ready to take in patients.

Estimated costs for the project increased from around R290 million to nearly R2 billion.

Manopole said the facility will open next month.

Psychiatric patients will be moved from the West End Hospital to the facility.

The new hospital will initially have 160 beds, with space allocated for 46 state, 93 involuntary and 21 voluntary and assisted patients.

Manopole added the department was also exploring opportunities to open 10 beds for forensic observations and a further 10 for minors.