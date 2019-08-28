Govt hails SANDF deployment in CT a success, CPFs disagree

Government believes the army's deployment to help fight gangsterism in Cape Town has been a success but community policing forums are not convinced it's enough.

They were reacting to seven murders in three shootings in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In Siqalo, three bodies were found in the street with bullet wounds to the head. In Samora Machel, the bodies of two women were found lying next to the road and in Delft, a 60-year-old woman and her son were killed, while another person was wounded.

Hours after the spate of fatal shootings, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking at Parliament, where she hailed the army's involvement in anti-gang operations as a success.

"The deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on the Cape Flats is a success. State entities had lost access into the areas engulfed by violence The defence force has made it possible for them [to access the area]."

However, community policing forums in some of the affected areas were not as impressed, saying more action was required.

In response to the latest shootings, Delft CPF chairperson Charles George said that more police visibility and safety resources were needed.

"We are calling on government to assist the community with their request to install CCTV cameras. We need to position these cameras in hot spots so that we can deter the criminal activity that's happening."

The Hanover Park CPF maintained that the army deployment was simply not working.