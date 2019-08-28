Govt hails SANDF deployment in CT a success, CPFs disagree
Government believes the army's deployment to help fight gangsterism in Cape Town has been a success but community policing forums are not convinced it's enough.
CAPE TOWN - Government believes the army's deployment to help fight gangsterism in Cape Town has been a success but community policing forums are not convinced it's enough.
They were reacting to seven murders in three shootings in Cape Town on Tuesday.
In Siqalo, three bodies were found in the street with bullet wounds to the head. In Samora Machel, the bodies of two women were found lying next to the road and in Delft, a 60-year-old woman and her son were killed, while another person was wounded.
Hours after the spate of fatal shootings, Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula was speaking at Parliament, where she hailed the army's involvement in anti-gang operations as a success.
"The deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on the Cape Flats is a success. State entities had lost access into the areas engulfed by violence The defence force has made it possible for them [to access the area]."
However, community policing forums in some of the affected areas were not as impressed, saying more action was required.
In response to the latest shootings, Delft CPF chairperson Charles George said that more police visibility and safety resources were needed.
"We are calling on government to assist the community with their request to install CCTV cameras. We need to position these cameras in hot spots so that we can deter the criminal activity that's happening."
The Hanover Park CPF maintained that the army deployment was simply not working.
Popular in Local
-
Treasury: Implementation of proposals in new report could create 1m jobs
-
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Taxi driver fatally shot, buses used to block roads in Tshwane
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Govt threatens to enforce employment equity if employer compliance unchanged
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.