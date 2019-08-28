View all in Latest
Gauteng Edu Dept introduces school twinning to foster social cohesion

Six schools from different backgrounds were officially paired on Wednesday to collaborate and to share resources.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said its new school twinning initiative would help improve learner performance and foster social cohesion at schools.

Six schools from different backgrounds were officially paired on Wednesday to collaborate and to share resources.

Hoërskool Bastion in Krugersdorp and Madiba Secondary School in Kagiso on the Westrand were amongst those that were paired.

The education department's Steve Mabona said the initiative would strengthen the quality of education in the province.

“It means that your learner in Madiba will be in a position to probably come to Bastion to access the sports field, access some of the classes if they want to or access a teacher.”

