Farmworkers ask Parly to ban 67 dangerous pesticides

CAPE TOWN - Farmworkers are marching to Parliament to call for the banning of 67 pesticides which they said were making workers and their children sick.

The demonstration, organised by Women on Farms, said the pesticides were already banned by the European Union.

The organisation said seasonal farmworkers were not provided with protective clothing, which meant their health was seriously affected.

The demonstrators from various farms in the Winelands and Paarl held placards that read: 'down to pesticides' and 'enough is enough'.

The organisations Roseline Engelbrecht said: “They don’t get protective clothing and no toilets in the vineyards, for instance, women have to go to the toilet in the bushes in the vineyards where the pesticides have been sprayed already.”

Laurika Barendse who is a seasonal worker at a farm in De Doorns said the pesticides negatively affect their health.

“We don’t have a choice but to just do our work. We sometimes get skin rash, sometimes it’s the eyes burning.”

The protestors have prepared a memorandum to hand to government.