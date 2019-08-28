eThekwini Municipality postpones council meeting to install new mayor

The ANC in the province had planned to use the sitting to install current KZN Transport MEC Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor.

DURBAN - The eThekwini Municipality has postponed its full council meeting scheduled for Thursday.

An SMS sent to councillors, which Eyewitness News has seen, does not give reasons for the postponement but notes that a new date for the sitting will be given at a later stage.

Former KZN Finance MEC Belinda Scott was set to be deputy and former provincial Social Development MEC Weziwe Thusi was expected to become the new council Speaker.

All three are not councillors.

The ANC has two vacant positions at the municipality.

Sources said that the ANC was having trouble in creating a third position so that all the new deployees could be sworn in as new council members.

The party is also constrained by IEC processes which will not allow it sufficient time to induct all three new party deployees even if the party asked one of its proportional councillors to resign.