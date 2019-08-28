Middendorp: I've been tactically flexible in the 25 years of coaching

Kaizer Chiefs came from behind to seal a well-fought victory against Cape Town City at Newlands Stadium on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp believes he has been tactically flexible in his 25 years as a coach.

After an impressive first half - and a goal in the fourth minute by Kermit Erasmus - the Citizens were outplayed in the second period.

Middendorp believes this season things might be different compared to last season.

“I have been tactically flexible in the 25 years that I have been coaching‚ and that is something that I have always been asking for from my players - being flexible‚ being able to play different positions. We had tried something similar last season but it didn’t work," said Middendorp.

“If you want to go into a Formula One race‚ and if unfortunately, you can’t win‚ you can’t compete. At the moment, it's important for us to look into it and see which types of players are available and which players we bring back from long injuries like Lebogang Manyama, Eric Mathoho - I repeatedly said these are our available players."