EC police station burgled
Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said that the incident took place at the Mount Road Police Station on Tuesday night and two laptops were stolen.
CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation following a burglary at a police station in Port Elizabeth.
Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said that the incident took place at the Mount Road Police Station on Tuesday night and two laptops were stolen.
She said further details surrounding the incident remained unclear at this stage. Soci said officials were investigating.
“The information available is that two laptops were stolen. The Eastern Cape police commissioner has called for the suspects to be brought to book.”
Popular in Local
-
SA Express cancels several flights for operational reasons
-
Police fire rubber bullets at Pretoria CBD protesters
-
Police deployed to Tshwane CBD to deal with shop looters
-
BMF: Non-EE compliant companies must be charged criminally
-
Zondo confirms signing directive for Gavin Watson to file affidavit with inquiry
-
Treasury: New economic plan will boost opportunities for small businesses
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.