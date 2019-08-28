EC police station burgled

Police spokesperson Sibongile Soci said that the incident took place at the Mount Road Police Station on Tuesday night and two laptops were stolen.

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation following a burglary at a police station in Port Elizabeth.

She said further details surrounding the incident remained unclear at this stage. Soci said officials were investigating.

“The information available is that two laptops were stolen. The Eastern Cape police commissioner has called for the suspects to be brought to book.”