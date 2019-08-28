Thandi Ndlovu to be honoured with special provincial official funeral

CAPE TOWN - Late struggle stalwart Thandi Ndlovu will be honoured by government with a special provincial official funeral category 2, acting President David Mabuza announced on Wednesday.

Dr Ndlovu died after a head-on collision in Rustenburg, in the North West Province, last weekend.

WHAT IS A CATEGORY 2 SPECIAL FUNERAL?

Government explained the funeral service would include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s State, Official and Provincial Official Funeral Policy. This was set aside for distinguished persons, specifically designated by the president of the Republic of South Africa.

WHEN WILL THE FUNERAL TAKE PLACE?

No details have been provided on the date for the funeral service yet, but the Presidency said further information would be communicated by the Gauteng provincial government.

The acting president has also ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at all flag stations in the Gauteng province until the evening of the burial.

POLITICAL ACTIVIST

Ndlovu joined the African National Congress and its military wing Umkhonto weSizwe at an early age. She later became a senior political commissar responsible for literacy and education and a military commander while exiled.

Upon her return from exile, Ndlovu ran a private medical practice and delivered medical services to a population of 200,000 people in informal settlements.

In 1997, she established Motheo Construction, one of South Africa’s first leading black female-owned construction companies and a leading provider of social housing in the country.

Ndlovu received various awards in her work in business. She was recognised as a political activist and a champion for women empowerment.

She also took on the challenge of summiting the highest peak in Africa, the Mount Kilimanjaro.

Acting president Mabuza has once again conveyed his condolences to Ndlovu’s family on behalf of government.