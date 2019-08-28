CSA, WPCA & Kemach JCB hand over new pitch rollers

The three parties went through a rigorous process in identifying the schools and hubs that were handed the rollers.

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa, the Western Province Cricket Association (WPCA) and Kemach JCB joined forces for a handover of cricket pitch rollers for the respectively identified areas of development to improve facilities.

The three parties went through a rigorous process in identifying the schools and hubs that were handed the rollers, which will aid the groundsman of the respective fields to prepare quality cricket pitches, plus enhance quality matches.

“We started this process three years ago whereby we wanted to contribute to the development of cricket at the provincial level. The response from the different schools and hubs was very encouraging, so-much-so that we managed to donate over 20 rollers across all provinces,” said De Wet Pretorius of Kemach JCB.

HTS Bellville Technical High School, Western Cape Sports School and Khayelitsha Hub were the lucky recipients of this roll-out.

“This gesture is highly appreciated as in the past we used to rely on the municipality to prepare the pitches for us and now we can entrust our groundsmen to provide premium surfaces,” said Head Coach at Khayelitsha Hub, Cyril Ntshidi.

The handover comes shortly after CSA announced that Western Province won the honours for the CSA Regional Performance Centre (RPC)/HUB scorecard rankings.

“We are delighted with what is happening here. Our key focus is to assist in the production of decent facilities and pitches that will help build player confidence who will be able to put in good performances, which is a result of this partnership with Kemach JCB,” said David Makopanele, CSA head of Mass Participation.

WPCA prides itself in the development of cricket and continues to strive to improve the standard of the game in the region.

“We saw with the drought what impact it had on the wickets. With great rains, now, we have more water and now with the focus on school initiative in association with Kemach JCB, it will aid our cricket at the amateur level. The stronger the pyramid is at the bottom, the stronger it is also at the top,” WPCA President Nick Kock stated.

Shaheed Khan, acting principal of the Western Cape Sports School, said quality facilities on which to play is important.

“In association with Cricket South Africa and Western Province, we spend a lot of money to improve the playing surfaces. We spend something like R120,000 to produce a lovely pitch, but then we sit with a make-shift roller. With the acquisition of the investment of new rollers, our children will now be able to score more centuries,” said Khan.

WPCA cervices manager Clinton du Preez added: “This is a step in the right direction in assisting our relationship with the recipients in enhancing the playing facilities at the respective facilities.”