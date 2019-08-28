-
Cellphone tower battery theft could lead to higher network charges
Anti-crime activists are warning that if the theft of cellphone tower batteries did not stop, South Africans could be charged more by network providers.
JOHANNESBURG - Anti-crime activists are warning that if the theft of cellphone tower batteries did not stop, South Africans could be charged more by network providers.
The theft of 20 batteries were recorded in the country last week.
It is understood that syndicates had been targeting towers over recent months, stealing batteries worth millions of rands.
Network providers were now looking for other ways to prevent the crimes.
Activist Yusuf Abramjee: "We are looking at technology where tracking devices are being installed. I don't want to give the game away all I can say to the criminals is that perhaps your time is limited. With technology, you'll be arrested sooner rather than later."
