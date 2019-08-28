Burundi's mineral exports overtake tea, coffee in hard currency earnings

-
Rand dips as investors tread cautiously, stocks upBusiness
-
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chairPolitics
-
SA Express resumes flightsLocal
-
Farmworkers ask Parly to ban 67 dangerous pesticidesLocal
-
Buckle up for another fuel price hike, says AALocal
-
Facebook tightens rules for political ads ahead of US electionsWorld
-
Rand dips as investors tread cautiously, stocks upBusiness
-
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chairPolitics
-
SA Express resumes flightsLocal
-
Farmworkers ask Parly to ban 67 dangerous pesticidesLocal
-
Buckle up for another fuel price hike, says AALocal
-
SA running out of time to sort public sector debt, warns CDEBusiness
Popular Topics
-
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chairPolitics
-
Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hearsPolitics
-
eThekwini Municipality postpones council meeting to install new mayorPolitics
-
Dukwana: I am ready to face Magashule in court over state capture claimsLocal
-
Individual implicated by Dukwana at Zondo inquiry doesn’t want to be namedLocal
-
Makhura: Counterfeit goods trade harming economy, taking jobsPolitics
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The unintended consequences of Women’s MonthOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The arms deal and the creep of state captureOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Repression & dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren’t workingOpinion
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: The public sector must unlearn complacencyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The ANC's narcissism is damaging SAOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Why SA’s plans for universal healthcare are pie in the skyOpinion
Popular Topics
-
SA Express resumes flightsLocal
-
Farmworkers ask Parly to ban 67 dangerous pesticidesLocal
-
Facebook tightens rules for political ads ahead of US electionsWorld
-
SA running out of time to sort public sector debt, warns CDEBusiness
-
SABC technically insolvent, struggling to honour payments - CFOBusiness
-
Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issuesBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Ed Sheeran taking 18-month breakLifestyle
-
Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge, ending decade-long court fight -mediaLifestyle
-
Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assaulting Busisiwe ThwalaLifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 27 August 2019Lifestyle
-
'The Lion King' passes R100m mark at SA Box OfficeLifestyle
-
4 nominations for Sho Madjozi, Candy Tsamandebele for Limpopo Music AwardsLifestyle
-
Princess Charlotte 'can't wait' for schoolLifestyle
-
Swedish prosecutor will not push for tougher A$AP Rocky sentenceLifestyle
-
More plant protein tied to longer lifeLifestyle
-
Middendorp: I've been tactically flexible in the 25 years of coachingSport
-
Benni McCarthy disappointed after losing to ChiefsSport
-
Top KZN coach to help Muzuvukile ahead of Danone Nations Cup in BarcelonaSport
-
Spanish Grand Prix to stay on F1 calendar in 2020Sport
-
Els wants Australian fans to be 13th man at Presidents CupSport
-
Boks draft in defence consultant ahead of World CupSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Talk To The Hand
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
-
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
-
CARTOON: Public OutcryPolitics
- Wed
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 13°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 14°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 9°C
Burundi's mineral exports overtake tea, coffee in hard currency earnings
The mining sector in the tiny, landlocked economy was thrust into prominence in June when the US said it was one of those it was considering to diversify its sources of rare earths following a trade spat with China.
NAIROBI - Burundi’s gold, tin and rare earth minerals exports have overtaken tea and coffee as the major source of foreign exchange for the East African nation, the ministry of mining said.
The mining sector in the tiny, landlocked economy was thrust into prominence in June when the United States said it was one of those it was considering to diversify its sources of rare earths following a trade spat with China.
“The mining sector is now bringing more than 50% of the foreign currencies. It will contribute even more, up to 70% in the future. The mining sector contributes more than coffee and tea put together,” Léonidas Sindayigaya, the mining ministry’s spokesman, told Reuters.
Operators in the sector include Rainbow Rare Earths Ltd.
Exports of gold, tin, tungsten, tantalum and rare earths minerals brought in $12.4 million in the past three months, he said. He did not say how much coffee and tea exports made during the same period.
The government plans to invest in a laboratory to support rare earths miners with research, Sindayigaya said.
Critics, however, accuse the government of failing to ensure that the benefits of the mining sector are spread beyond well-connected elites.
Gabriel Rufyiri, the head of non-governmental organisation Anti-corruption and Economic Malpractice Observatory (OLUCOME), said the sector needed reforms to spread around the wealth to more people, without providing details.
The country also holds nickel deposits, which have not been exploited due to lack of adequate electricity and other infrastructure, mining experts say.
Timeline
-
Wildlife protections tightened as southern Africa protests24 minutes ago
-
Congo intelligence service orders audit of interim government spending57 minutes ago
-
Africa's Free Trade Agreement: Exactly what the continent’s traders need3 hours ago
-
Bridging the trade finance gap: The answer to economic uncertainty for SMEs4 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.