Buckle up for another fuel price hike, says AA

The AA is predicting petrol will increase by at least 10 cents a litre while diesel will go up by about 25 cents a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) on Wednesday warned that the weakness in the rand was expected to drive fuel prices higher in September.

The AA is predicting petrol will increase by at least 10 cents a litre while diesel will go up by about 25 cents a litre.

The association has emphasised the need for policy stability in order to provide protection for the rand.

The AA's Layton Beard said: “According to the latest figures, 95 Octane will rise by 10 cents a litre and diesel by 25 cents a litre. Illuminating paraffin is also expected to climb by 21 cents. The only positive about the latest figures is that 93 Octane, which shows a decline of 3 cents a litre.”