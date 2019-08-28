Buckle up for another fuel price hike, says AA
The AA is predicting petrol will increase by at least 10 cents a litre while diesel will go up by about 25 cents a litre.
JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) on Wednesday warned that the weakness in the rand was expected to drive fuel prices higher in September.
The AA is predicting petrol will increase by at least 10 cents a litre while diesel will go up by about 25 cents a litre.
The association has emphasised the need for policy stability in order to provide protection for the rand.
The AA's Layton Beard said: “According to the latest figures, 95 Octane will rise by 10 cents a litre and diesel by 25 cents a litre. Illuminating paraffin is also expected to climb by 21 cents. The only positive about the latest figures is that 93 Octane, which shows a decline of 3 cents a litre.”
Popular in Local
-
WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake
-
Tshwane looters target foreign nationals in CBD
-
SABC technically insolvent, struggling to honour payments - CFO
-
Magashule had service providers settle people’s debt, Zondo Inquiry hears
-
Lehohla: Mboweni’s economic growth paper fails to address key issues
-
Police fire rubber bullets at Pretoria CBD protesters
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.