Benni McCarthy disappointed after losing to Chiefs
After a positive first half - which yielded a goal in the fourth minute by Kermit Erasmus - the Citizens got complacent in the second half.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City FC coach Benni McCarthy could hardly hide his disappointment on Tuesday night after his team threw away a one-goal advantage against log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.
Late goals by Daniel Cardoso and Kearyn Baccus sealed the victory for Chiefs who remain unbeaten at the top of the PSL log.
McCarthy had some strong words for his players after the game.
"When you see your team does that, I genuinely don't know, maybe I must go back and watch last season's videos of me. Now I've taken a more calm approach to coach because I'm going to get a heart attack if I continue at this rate," said McCarthy
He said he was looking forward to the week break from the PSL to re-energise himself and spend time with his family in Scotland.
"I am going to see myself, relax and regroup then get my energy back - when I come back there must be way - [the] pitbull is coming back."
