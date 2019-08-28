View all in Latest
Ben Said remembered by brother as ‘great friend & mentor’

Said drowned on Monday at a beach in Mozambique where he was holidaying with his wife and two daughters.

Ben Said. Picture: facebook.com
Ben Said. Picture: facebook.com
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The brother of veteran journalist Ben Said has described him as a quiet but friendly person who enjoyed helping others.

Said drowned on Monday at a beach in Mozambique where he was holidaying with his wife and two daughters.

The eNCA news director recently returned to South Africa after working at television channel TRT in Turkey.

Nick said details around Said’s death was sketchy and his family had not yet been informed about the outcome of an autopsy.

“From what I understand they were playing cricket on the beach. They were there with friends. Three of them decided to go snorkelling, but Ben was knee-deep in water and he wasn’t feeling so well. When the other two returned, they found him in the water. We can only assume that he collapsed.”

Nick added he looked up to his brother.

“To me, he was a great friend and an older brother, someone I looked up to and a mentor. He will be greatly missed.”

