Backyarders' Summit set for CT amid frustration over housing

A backyarders' summit has been planned for Thursday in the city.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends bringing government officials and communities together to discuss pressing issues relating to housing.

A Backyarders' Summit has been planned for Thursday in the city.

This follows protests in several communities earlier this month over housing.

The SAHRC’s Chris Nissen said: “It arose out of the fact that backyarders were frustrated, and they could not get answers. We have decided to bring backyarders and government officials together to engage each other directly.”