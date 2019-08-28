View all in Latest
Backyarders' Summit set for CT amid frustration over housing

A backyarders' summit has been planned for Thursday in the city.

FILE: Residents from Parkwood in Cape Town occupy a piece of land next to the M5 highway. Picture: EWN
FILE: Residents from Parkwood in Cape Town occupy a piece of land next to the M5 highway. Picture: EWN
43 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends bringing government officials and communities together to discuss pressing issues relating to housing.

A Backyarders' Summit has been planned for Thursday in the city.

This follows protests in several communities earlier this month over housing.

The SAHRC’s Chris Nissen said: “It arose out of the fact that backyarders were frustrated, and they could not get answers. We have decided to bring backyarders and government officials together to engage each other directly.”

