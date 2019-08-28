Authorities given deadline to respond to demands for better security in WC

A group of residents from various communities marched to Parliament on Tuesday calling for an end to gang violence and the abuse of women and children, as well as farm murders.

CAPE TOWN - The We-4-Us Peace Initiative has given authorities 14 days to respond to a memorandum of demands for better security in the Western Cape.

A group of residents from various communities marched to Parliament on Tuesday.

They're calling for an end to gang violence and the abuse of women and children, as well as farm murders.

Lavender Hill resident Ralph Bouwers believes communities across the Cape are being neglected by authorities.

“It’s traumatic to live in constant fear not knowing when the next bullet will come and to go to work not knowing if your children will come home safely.”

Mitchells Plain resident Alecia Du Preez said their children’s' lives were in danger.

“I am a grandmother to a six-year-old and when she wants to play in the park, which is just outside my door, I have to sit and watch her play. They’re not safe anywhere.”

Violence in Cape communities continues despite the deployment of the SANDF. However, Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the deployment of the defence force to crime-stricken Cape Town neighbourhoods was a success.

Mapisa-Nqakula and other ministers in the peace and security cluster were responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces on Tuesday.

After years of promises, soldiers were eventually sent in to help law enforcement bodies tackle gangs.

Mapisa Nqakula said the challenge facing violent suburbs in Cape Town goes deeper than just effective policing.

She said the army was never designed to be used to address internal crime issues but when state’s control was being undermined, SANDF was mandated by law to support police.

“The realities and challenges of the Western Cape have nothing to do with effective policing. They have everything to do with the social economic conditions of the people of the Western Cape.”

Police Minister Bheki Cele also responded to questions about Cape Town crime, saying the anti-gang unit is assisting in terms of resources.

“The launch of the anti-gang unit has been done in this province. We’ve put a lot of resources into this.”

Additional reporting by Babalo Ndenze.