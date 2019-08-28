Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assaulting Busisiwe Thwala

Mafokate was accused of assaulting Thwala at his house in 2017 and the case has been in and out of court since then.

JOHANNESBURG - Veteran kwaito star Arthur Mafokate has been acquitted of assaulting his former girlfriend Busisiwe "Cici" Thwala, his lawyers confirmed in a statement.

Last year, the prosecutor recused himself because Thwala laid a complaint against him with the NPA.

Mafokate's lawyers said that the Midrand Magistrates Court acquitted him of assault on Tuesday.