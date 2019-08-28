5 people being questioned over Tshwane CBD violence
A taxi driver was killed after an alleged altercation broke out between taxi operators and a group of people who were being accused of dealing in drugs on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after a taxi driver was shot and killed in the Tshwane CBD.
It is understood that an alleged altercation broke out between taxi operators and a group of people who were being accused of dealing in drugs on Tuesday.
The incident led to chaos in the capital and saw buses being used to block roads, causing major disruptions.
At least five people have been taken in for questioning.
Tshwane Metro Police Department's Isaac Mahamba: "Police are still busy with the investigation. No arrests have been made but we can confirm that five people have been taken in for questioning."
Popular in Local
-
Nxesi to introduce bill to penalise employers who don’t comply with AA
-
Treasury: Implementation of proposals in new report could create 1m jobs
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
-
Taxi driver fatally shot, buses used to block roads in Tshwane
-
Mboweni releases economic strategy paper, calls on SA to comment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.