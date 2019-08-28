5 people being questioned over Tshwane CBD violence

A taxi driver was killed after an alleged altercation broke out between taxi operators and a group of people who were being accused of dealing in drugs on Tuesday.

It is understood that an alleged altercation broke out between taxi operators and a group of people who were being accused of dealing in drugs on Tuesday.

The incident led to chaos in the capital and saw buses being used to block roads, causing major disruptions.

At least five people have been taken in for questioning.

Tshwane Metro Police Department's Isaac Mahamba: "Police are still busy with the investigation. No arrests have been made but we can confirm that five people have been taken in for questioning."