4 in court after triple murder in Malmesbury

The Malmesbury community of Kalbaskraal is angered by the armed robbery which led to three murders.

CAPE TOWN - Four suspects are in court on Wednesday in connection with a triple murder in Malmesbury.

Initially, two suspects were apprehended following Sunday’s robbery and deadly shooting at a supermarket.

Two more have since been rounded up, while a fifth remained at large.

The Malmesbury community of Kalbaskraal is angered by the armed robbery which led to three murders.

Two shopkeepers and a customer were shot dead. Robbers attacked the supermarket on Sunday night and fled with an undisclosed amount of money and cigarettes.

Moerat Tajoodien said the murdered shopkeepers were renting the shop from his family.

‘We’ve known them for about six years and they’ve given us no trouble. People are very angry. The community came together to pray outside the building.”

Tajoodien said they were in the process of making contact with the families of the shopkeepers in Bangladesh.