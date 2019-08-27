WC police assemble team of detectives to probe after 7 deaths in one day

In Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi, three people were found lying in the street with bullet wounds to their heads.

CAPE TOWN - Police in the Western Cape have assembled a team of organised crime detectives to investigate three incidents where seven people were shot and killed in Cape Town on Tuesday.

In Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi, three people were found lying in the street with bullet wounds to their heads.

In Samora Machel while people on their way to work at around 5 am, two bodies of women were found lying next to the road. They had been shot in the upper parts of their bodies.

And in Delft, a 60-year-old woman and her son were killed and another wounded.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said: “Police in Delft responded to a complaint of a shooting where they found the bodies of a 60-year-old female and a 27-year-old male who were both fatally wounded. Another 33-year-old male also sustained gunshot wounds to his legs and stomach, he was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”