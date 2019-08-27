'The Lion King' passes R100m mark at SA Box Office

The live-action remake has passed R100 million mark at the South African Box Office, making it the third film in history to do so.

JOHANNESBURG - Disney classic The Lion King continues to stun not just abroad but also here at home.

According to Disney Africa, the film is now a member of the 100 million club following Black Panther last year and Avengers: Endgame which was released earlier this year.