Taxi driver fatally shot, buses used to block roads in Tshwane

It's understood an alleged altercation broke out between taxi operators and a group of people who were being accused of dealing in drugs earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Officials confirmed that at least five people have been taken in for questioning after a taxi driver was shot and killed in the Tshwane CBD on Tuesday.

The incident caused traffic disruptions in the capital after busses were used to block major routes.

Tshwane Metro Police's Isaac Mahamba said: “Police are still busy with the investigation, that’s why we have closed the streets, but we will remain here until we have ensured that the situation is back to normal.”

Motorists on Tuesday were being warned to avoid the Pretoria CBD where roads have been blocked with buses.

Mahamba added: “At this stage, officials were on scene and we are assuring the citizens that we will open those streets. We are busy trying to make sure that we are attending to the protesters and again we will open the streets that are currently closed.”