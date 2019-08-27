Swedish prosecutor will not push for tougher A$AP Rocky sentence
A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage were convicted on 14 August of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument.
STOCKHOLM - A Swedish prosecutor said on Tuesday he would not push for a tougher punishment for US rapper A$AP Rocky who got a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.
A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, and two of his entourage were convicted on 14 August of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument.
They were allowed to fly home without serving a jail sentence - an outcome cheered by US President Donald Trump who had asked Sweden’s prime minister to intervene in the case.
“I believe the act should have resulted in a somewhat harsher punishment ... but I have decided nevertheless after due consideration not to appeal the verdict,” prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement.
Mayers, who told the court he acted in self-defence during the confrontation in June, was held in detention for a month before the trial.
Trump had asked Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven to help free the rapper and offered to post his bail. Sweden does not have a bail system and Lofven said he could not influence Sweden’s independent judiciary.
Mayers, best known for his song “Praise the Lord”, had been in Stockholm for a concert at the time of the fight. He had to cancel several shows across Europe due to his detention.
Popular in Lifestyle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.