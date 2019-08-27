State has no case against MDC organiser Amos Chibaya, says lawyer

Chibaya is facing charges after he failed to stop a protest two weeks ago.

JOHANNESBURG - Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) national organiser Amos Chibaya will return to the Harare Magistrates Court next month after being released on bail.

Chibaya is facing charges after he failed to stop a protest two weeks ago.

The police had banned the demonstration, but MDC supporters went ahead, leading to clashes with authorities.

More than 140 people were arrested while scores others were beaten.



Chibaya's lawyer Obey Shava said the state had no case against his client.

“The court took notice of our submission which is that the charges don’t exist in our statute. For now, the state has failed to provide compelling reasons to justify his detention.”