Stanbic launches mobile app to assist farmers

The web- and mobile-based app uses agricultural satellite imaging and analysis to give farmers satellite data, crop growth models, soil analysis mapping, independent fertiliser recommendations and weather data.

Stanbic Bank Zambia is helping local farmers keep track of what is happening to their crops and farm more efficiently with the launch of a new digital satellite application that also improves interaction with their financing partners.

The web- and mobile-based Contour app, developed in partnership with Origin Enterprises Plc, trading under RHIZA, uses agricultural satellite imaging and analysis to give farmers satellite data, crop growth models, soil analysis mapping, independent fertiliser recommendations and weather data.

With this information at their fingertips, farmers can keep better track of their crops and make more informed decisions that will help them be more efficient with improved planning, decision making and responsiveness in management, leading to better yields and boosted profits.

The Contour app is a great tool both for the bank and the farmers. It helps farmers save money through improved decision-making that makes them more efficient. It also helps us monitor a farmer's progress and gives us great insight into the season the farmers are experiencing. Leon Kotze, Stanbic Bank head of agriculture

The app is affordable at about US$5.50 per hectare, while farmers who get the app through Stanbic Bank will get a more than 50% discount. Other product offerings are available for precision farmers.

Farmers with the app can share the information they get about their crops with their trusted advisors and input supplier as well as Stanbic, allowing them to have more input on their crops throughout the season. It will also allow Stanbic to improve its services to the farmers as they will have clearer insight into what is happening on the ground.

Before the app was launched a pilot study was carried out in 12 African countries, with some 50 farmers covering 30,000 hectares of land in Zambia.

The pilot project was a success; the farmers were happy with the app as they were able to add value to management and output. Leon Kotze, Stanbic Bank head of agriculture

The app is available to all farmers across the country. Farmers can pick the pricing plan which suits their farm and the information they receive from the app is not only accurate but also secure.