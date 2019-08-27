Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit

The leadership forum is expected to expand the partnership between Japan and African states.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Japan to participate in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development Summit.

It looks at three main focuses within the continent including economic transformation and improving the business environment, deepening sustainable and resilient society and strengthening peace and stability.

The theme of this year’s conference is “advancing Africa’s development through technology, innovation and people”.

The Tokyo International Conference on African Development will be convened under the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through Technology, Innovation and People” in Yokohama from 28-30 August 2019. #TICAD7 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/N90mOLbIRO — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 27, 2019

President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Tokyo International Airport in #Japan🇯🇵 for the second leg of his working visit. The President is attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development taking place in Yokohama. #TICAD7 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/5FE6ukGfSZ — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 27, 2019

On Monday, Ramaphosa concluded his visit to France for the G7 Summit, where he held bilateral talks with several world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera.

The president urged the G7 - Japan, the UK, US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany - to remain engaged with Africa to ensure the support of the achievement of its sustainable development goals and inclusive growth through digitisation.