Ramaphosa touches down in Japan for African Development Summit
The leadership forum is expected to expand the partnership between Japan and African states.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Japan to participate in the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development Summit.
The leadership forum is expected to expand the partnership between Japan and African states.
It looks at three main focuses within the continent including economic transformation and improving the business environment, deepening sustainable and resilient society and strengthening peace and stability.
The theme of this year’s conference is “advancing Africa’s development through technology, innovation and people”.
The Tokyo International Conference on African Development will be convened under the theme of “Advancing Africa’s Development through Technology, Innovation and People” in Yokohama from 28-30 August 2019. #TICAD7 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/N90mOLbIRO— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 27, 2019
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Tokyo International Airport in #Japan🇯🇵 for the second leg of his working visit. The President is attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development taking place in Yokohama. #TICAD7 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/5FE6ukGfSZ— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 27, 2019
On Monday, Ramaphosa concluded his visit to France for the G7 Summit, where he held bilateral talks with several world leaders including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Chilean President Sebastian Piñera.
The president urged the G7 - Japan, the UK, US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany - to remain engaged with Africa to ensure the support of the achievement of its sustainable development goals and inclusive growth through digitisation.
Popular in Local
-
Veteran journalist Ben Said dies
-
Gavin Watson's family reportedly seeking independent reconstruction of crash
-
Neighbour describes Gavin Watson as 'very quiet', 'gave no problems'
-
Culpable homicide probe into Gavin Watson's death
-
Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson dies in car crash
-
Things are bad and getting worse for SA. Or are they?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.